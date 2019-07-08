Rosemarie Lichtenwalner, 67, of Lower Nazareth, passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House on Saturday, July 06, 2019. Rose was born on February 9, 1952, the daughter of the late Antonio Santos, Sr. and Alice (August) Santos of Bethlehem. Rose was the beloved wife of Thomas Lichtenwalner for 41 years.



Rose was the head cook at Harry S. Truman Elementary School and enjoyed volunteer work during her retirement years. She was a loyal Meals on Wheels deliverer for a decade and was serving faithfully on the cleaning crew at her parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Bethlehem. She attended her church's Bible study for many years with her husband.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Tom; daughter, Lisa Gridley and her husband, Joshua; grandson, Eli; brother, Antonio Santos, Jr. and his wife, Christine; sister, Pauline Martin; sister in law, Judy Lichtenwalner; brother in law, George Lichtenwalner and nieces and nephews and others who loved her.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11a.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, Rose requested that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) and/or St. Luke's Bethlehem Infusion Center C/O Development Office, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.



Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019