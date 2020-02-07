Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Rosemarie Timar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
4456 Main St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Timar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie M. Timar


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie M. Timar Obituary
Rosemarie M. Timar, 84, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Rudolph G. Timar, who passed October 6, 2017. Born April 4, 1935 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Unger) Klepeis. Rosemarie worked as a computer operator for Pan Am. She also worked at Grace Airways. Rosemarie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall. Survivors: her brothers, John Klepeis and his wife, Veronika, and Frank Klepeis and his wife, Lillian; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to -Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Rosemarie.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -