Rosemarie M. Timar, 84, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Rudolph G. Timar, who passed October 6, 2017. Born April 4, 1935 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Unger) Klepeis. Rosemarie worked as a computer operator for Pan Am. She also worked at Grace Airways. Rosemarie was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Whitehall. Survivors: her brothers, John Klepeis and his wife, Veronika, and Frank Klepeis and his wife, Lillian; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to -Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Rosemarie.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020