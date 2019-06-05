Rosemarie Meiley, 82, of Northampton, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 at Kirkland Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Meiley, who died June 4, 2003. Born March 15, 1937 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Kroboth) Spanitz. Rosemarie was a hairdresser for many years, she previously worked at Frank's Nursery and Two Guys, both in Whitehall. Rosemarie was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Northampton. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends. Survivors: son, Jim Meiley and his wife, JoAnn; daughters, Shelly, wife of Gerald Kuchera and Lori, wife of Dennis Proctor; granddaughters, Lauren, Amanda and Emily; great granddaughter, Liliana; brother, Martin Spanitz and his wife, Joyce; several nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was predeceased by her sisters, Julie and Mary; and brothers, John and Frank. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 22nd and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in the BVM Mausoleum. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or c/o funeral home in loving memory of Rosemarie. Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary