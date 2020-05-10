Our beautiful mother, Rosemarie P. Glaser, 85, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her daughters, Ulrike Bissey and Regina Ehser-Sharpe and devoted furry companion, Max. Born in Thanhof, Zwickau, Germany, on May 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Paula (Wolf) Glaser. Rosemarie worked for Lehigh University in the math department before becoming a legal secretary for Bethlehem Steel where she retired after 30 years.
Rosemarie enjoyed reading, gardening, and crocheting. For the last several years, she would crochet numerous baby blankets for St. John the Baptist Church's auction, the Solebury School auction (her granddaughter's high school), and for many other community members. She was a strong believer in environmental issues, including being conservative with natural resources, using natural cleaning supplies and health care items, and eating chemical-free foods.
Rosemarie also was a member of the Saucon Square-Round Dancers for many years. She performed throughout the Lehigh Valley dancing the traditional square dance as well as other traditional dance styles.
Her interests included learning all she could about our government and was proud to become an United States citizen. Rosemarie gave back to her community by serving as the Minority Inspector for Lehigh Township, Northwest Ward, District 5. She was the first person you signed in with when you went to vote at St. Nicholas Church. Rosemarie served from 2002 until this past fall.
While she loved this country, she continued to have a deep love for her homeland, Thanhof, Germany. At Thanhof, the family had a rather large estate holding which was confiscated by the Nazi Regime and used as a military barrichs and training ground during WWII. Since Thanhof was in Eastern Germany, the estate was then confiscated by the Russians and used as a youth retreat until the Russians left East Germany. The estate was never returned to the offspring of the original owners, but by then, Rosemarie had immigrated to the United States. Small reparations were eventually paid to the family due to Rosemarie's diligence and constant communication with the German Government. She celebrated with all the traditional items, such as, beautiful candle-lit pyramids, Raucherkerzenmen (incent burning figurines), hand-made angels playing orchestra instruments, and, of course, straw stars for the Christmas Tree.
Rosemarie was a true animal lover. She would feed the hummingbirds, birds, squirrels, and an occasional bear on her back porch. The hummingbirds knew her so well that they made her house an annual lay-over on their migration paths.
Rosemarie is survived by daughters: Ulrike and husband, Karl, Bissey of Bethlehem, and Regina (Ehser) and husband, Carl, Sharpe of Walnutport. Grandchildren Nathan, wife Steph, Bissey of Easton, Brianna Carpenetti, of Allentown, Serge Bissey of Bethlehem, Ben Sharpe of Boston, MA and Zoe Chanler Sharpe, of Walnutport. Great Grandchildren: Charlotte, Emma, and Ken Carpenetti of Allentown, Niece: Christine (Butkys) and husband, Kevin, Martchek of Downingtown. Niece and Nephews: Donna, Terry, Bobby and Robin Peek of the LA area. Great Nieces: Kaitlyn and Haley Martchek of Downingtown, and additional Great Nieces and Nephews from the Peek Family, Cousin: Elisabeth Woller of Berlin, Germany, and beloved cousins and relatives in Germany
A Celebration of Life for Rosemarie will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sharpe Family Scholarship Fund at Solebury School, which provides educational funds to young female students to promote life skills and to encourage becoming strong and independent women, like Rosemarie. Online condolences can be made at www.hardingfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.