Rosemarie R. Snyder
Rosemarie R. Snyder, 83, of Allentown, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Devon House Senior Living in Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late William E. Snyder. Rosemarie was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Frank and Hilda (Yandrasitz) Rothdeutsch. She attended art school in Philadelphia. Rosemarie was a bookkeeper for her father's business Whitehall Building Supply for many years and was also employed as a tax preparer.

Rosemarie never did anything half-heartedly. Everything she pursued was done with passion and flair. Whether it was photography, birdwatching, gardening, or designing greeting cards, Rosemarie immersed herself in the learning, application, and mastery of the activity to produce beautiful and creative works. Her perseverance in all things was only matched by her generosity and love for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors: Sons, Keith W. and his wife Deborah L. Snyder of Salisbury Township and William F. and his wife Marianne Snyder of Allentown; grandchildren, Christine and Gabrielle; great-granddaughter, Avaley; and sister-in-law, Antoinette "Toni" Rothdeutsch. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jillian in 2019, her brother, Frank in 2018, and her sister, Janet in 2018.

Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, August 29th at 2:30 P.M. in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Avenue Allentown. Call 1:30 – 2:30 P.M. Saturday in the church. Interment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephenfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Art-Reach.org.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Keith, Debbie & family,
I’m so sorry about your Rose Marie’s passing. My earliest memories are of our families hanging out in the neighborhood and going to the 1964 Worlds Fair. So many wonderful times and your parents were as much a part of my life as my own parents were. I’ll never forget her and some very special days growing up. God bless her!
Gregg Potter
Friend
