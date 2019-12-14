Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Rosemarie T. "Rosie" Gilbert


1954 - 2019
Rosemarie T. "Rosie" Gilbert Obituary
Rosemarie T. "Rosie" Gilbert, 65 of Northampton, PA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, PA.

Born July 5, 1954 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Feiller) Tukovits. She was the wife of Raymond T. Gilbert, Sr. with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.

Rosie proudly dedicated her life to caring for her family as a homemaker. She and her husband attended Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, PA.

Surviving are husband Raymond of Northampton, PA, daughter Amanda Martinas and companion Jonathan Simpson, sister, Elizabeth Holderman and husband Richard of Northampton, PA, step-sons, Brian Gilbert and wife Marigrace of East Greenville, PA, and Raymond Gilbert, Jr. of Boyertown, PA, Three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Tukovits.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. Friends may call from 10-11 AM prior to the services. Internment will follow at Zion Cemetery Company, Kreidersville, PA.

Online condolences may be made at schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019
