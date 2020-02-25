|
Rosemarie Zamolyi of Bethlehem, PA, 82 passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Laslo Zamolyi and Rose (Feher) Zamolyi. Rosemarie, best known as "Rosie" graduated Liberty High School in 1955. She enjoyed painting, sewing, embroidering, and collecting antiques.
Survivors: Rosemarie is survived by twin sister Lydia (Zamolyi) Henry and brother Laslo Zamolyi Jr.; nieces Michelle (Henry) Tuttle, Rene' (Henry) Garner, Dana Zamolyi and Renata (Henry) Nicoles; nephews Michael Henry, Laslo Zamolyi, III and Scot Zamolyi.
Services: Family and Friends are invited to a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February. 27, 2020 at Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In memory of Rose, memorials to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020