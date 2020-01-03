Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
View Map
Rosemary A. Kent Obituary
Rosemary A. (Glancey) Kent, 72, formerly of Macungie, PA, went home to our Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with family by her side. Rosemary was the wife of Quentin C. Kent, Sr. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past October. Rose was the first daughter of the late James and Marjorie (Calpey) Glancey. A 1965 graduate of William Allen High School, Rose started her career modeling at Hess's, and later sold fashionable women's clothing at Emil E. Otto, Nan Carlby and Flemington Fashions. A devoted mother and loving wife, she was affectionately known as Nana Rose by her 12 grandchildren. Rose had a zest for life, a wonderful laugh and deeply cared for family and friends.

Survivors: In addition to her husband Quentin, children Quentin Kent, II (Jeanne), Alison Sheaffer (Christopher), Bethany Anderson (Chris Zavecz) and Jason Alexander Kent (Jerry Hensley); sisters Pamela (Glancey) Khoury (James) and Kelly Lostaglia; niece Jennifer (Bassig) English; grandchildren Quentin III, Karoline, Nathan, Maddie, Lexi, Sam, Emilee, Logan, Lily, Isabella, Sophia, and Bryce.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1 PM until the time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
