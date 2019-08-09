|
Rosemary Coughlin, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, of Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of James M. Coughlin. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 25. She was born on July 25, 1930 in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Hilda (Hammerstone) Weber. Rosemary graduated from the former Easton Catholic in 1948, where she also met her high school sweetheart. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, of Bethlehem. Prior, Rosemary was a beautiful vocalist and organist at the former St. Joseph's Church, of Easton. She loved flowers and cooking. She was a 50-year member of the Pinochle Card Club. She enjoyed golfing in Florida, fishing in Canada, and bowling. In addition to her husband, Rosemary is missed by sons, Daniel Coughlin and wife Louann, of Bethlehem, Thomas Coughlin and wife Marilyn, of Bethlehem, daughter, Carolann Kuchinos and husband Thomas, of Northampton. Also by nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sister, Kathleen Morgan, of Florida. She was pre-deceased by son, Robert Coughlin, brothers, Vincent, Joseph and Mark Weber, sisters, Barbara Weiller and Helen Louise Flynn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 9:30-11:00 AM in church, before Mass. Burial is Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019