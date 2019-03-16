Rosemary Justine Kutash Curcio died unexpectedly at home on March 10, 2019 in Columbia, SC at the age of 84. Rosemary is survived by her husband John B. (Sid) Curcio, daughter Mary Beth Reish of Blythewood, SC, Son John W. Curcio(Donna) of Plantation Florida, and Daughter Kris Ann Curcio-Porter (Jon Robert ) of Odessa, Florida, Brother John J. Kutash of Hazleton, PA, Grandchildren Joshua Curcio(Clara), Cassandra Curcio, Jessica Curcio, Rachel Porter, and Emily Porter, Great Grandchildren Michael Tyler Young, Braydon Young and Anabelle Powell. She is preceded in death by her Parents John A. Kutash, Congetta Fornataro Kutash and a granddaughter Robyn Marie Reish. Rosemary was born on June 4, 1934 in Hazleton, Pa. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1951 where she played the saxaphone in the marching band and was valedictorian of her class. She met her future husband while selling hankies at the Leader Store and married John in 1954 at Most Precious Blood Church in Hazleton, Pa. Living in several states and Canada and traveling around the world with her husband she made numerous friends and a lasting impression on all who met and knew her. But the center of her world and most important to her was her family. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and dedicated, devoted loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday March 17, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 West Second St. Hazleton, Pa. 18201 Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 18, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Church, 131 E. 4th St., Hazleton, PA 18201 at 9:30 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosemary's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Owl's Nest Sanctuary at Owlsnestsanctuaryforwildlife.com and please indicate that this is in Rosemary's honor. The family would like to thank staff at Wildewood Downs Rehabilitation and the caregivers of Right at Home for their loving care and dedication. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary