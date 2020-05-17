Rosemary J Friel nee Amici went home to God on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She had been a resident of Whitehall Manor for the last 8 years. She was the wife of the late Thomas H (Mike) Friel.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Smith) Amici. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-laws, Joyce and John Specht and Ann and Donald J Cease.



Surviving are her sister, Madeline, wife of Bruno Scotti, her brother-in-law James Friel and his wife Susan, sisters-in-laws, Rose Marie and husband Joseph Svetik, Patricia Heaney, and Lorraine Boyle. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember her as a warm, loving and wonderfully kind and gentle soul.



She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Allentown.



Rose was employed at the former Western Electric plant and two locations of the former First National bank in Allentown.



Rosemary enjoyed painting religious artwork, and had a book of poetry published.



On behalf of our family a sincere Thank You to both the staffs of Whitehall Manor and Compassionate Care Hospice for their caring support.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Francis of Assisi Church 801 N 11th St., Allentown, PA 18102



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.



On behalf of all of us, God speed "R- Mary."



The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



