Rosemary J. Taylor
1965 - 2020
Rosemary J. (Kenny) Taylor, 77, of Bowmanstown, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of John J. Taylor since May 8, 1965. Born in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Burroughs) Kenny.

In her twenties, Rosemary was employed by the City of New York Sanitation Department. While employed there, she represented her department in the Miss Civil Service ceremony at the 1964-65 World's Fair. After her marriage to John, she became a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, and an active member of the St. John Neuman School community. In her later years, Rosemary worked for the United States Census Department and in the Customer Service Department of Blue Ridge Communications. Rosemary enjoyed being a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program, Palmerton, a Den Mother for Palmerton Cub Pack, and an avid youth sports booster for many years for Palmerton High School's Cross Country and Track and Field programs.

Survivors: Husband, John. Daughters, Maureen A. wife of Richard McCandless of Morgantown, WV, and Erin M. wife of Gregory Vizza of Glenside, PA. Sons, Michael C. and wife Kathy Taylor of Chambersburg, PA, and Sean P. and wife Elizabeth Taylor of Mertztown, PA. 5 grandchildren. Sister, Cathy Bruder of New Hyde Park, NY, and brother, John Kenny of Pearl River, NY. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Viewing Hours, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment, Parish's New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to Holy Family Manor, ATTN: Resident Activities Fund, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 4, 2020.
