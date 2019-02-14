Roslyn Ruth Friedman (nee Glaser) passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in Bethlehem, PA.She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Jack and Beatrice Glaser. She worked for Emerson Radio in Jersey City before becoming a homemaker and raising her two sons in Clark, NJ.Roslyn was a very active member of Temple Beth O'r Sisterhood and the PTA, serving as President in 1974. She loved bowling, crossword puzzles, soap operas and spending time with family and friends.She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Julius, who passed away in 2009.Roslyn is survived by her sons Jeffrey Friedman (Marcy) of Clark, NJ, Scott Friedman (Marybeth) of Bethlehem, PA, her grandchildren Ashley and Joshua and her brother Leonard Glaser (Helen) of Longboat Key, FL.Memorial donations may be made in Roslyn's name to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Inc.,Edison, NJ. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary