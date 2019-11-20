|
71 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday November 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen and Margaret J. (Hendricks) Kratzer, Jr. A 1966 graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School, Rowland "Rollie" was a clerk, and then in production, for Mack Trucks in Allentown and Macungie, working 30 years until retiring. He honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam era as a teletype specialist. An avid tennis player, Rowland "Rollie" enjoyed his life membership at the Oakmont Tennis Club in Allentown.
He is survived by his twin siblings, Robert S. and Roberta M. Kratzer of Allentown, along with cousins and extended family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation with his family will begin at 9:00 am in the Church Foyer. The Church is located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Interment next to his parents will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall.
Memorial contributions in honor of Rowland "Rollie" may be presented to Oakmont Tennis Club 2101 West Allen Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle his arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019