Roxanne Benetsky, 68, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Mark Benetsky, with whom she shared over 34 years of devoted marriage. Born in Belvidere, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Jane (Hise) Vowinkel. Roxanne was a graduate of Glassboro State University, class of 1973, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She worked as a school teacher at the IU 20, St Stephen's Preschool and various other schools. Her life's passion was working with children of all ages and abilities, and kids naturally gravitated to her. Roxanne also worked as a waitress at the Cove Inn and Collins' Restaurant, as well as a laborer in the iron foundry of Bethlehem Steel. She was an active member of Trinity UCC, Bethlehem where she served as the Sunday School Superintendent. Roxanne was known for her sense of humor and could make others laugh in any situation. She loved her family deeply and made sure they knew through her words and actions every day.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Mark, she will be adoringly remembered by her daughter Megan and her husband Evan Brassell of Arlington, VA; sisters Linda Cuper of Easton and Lauren Blackford and her husband Thomas of Seminole, Fl; brother Eric Vowinkel of NJ and many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Roxanne's Life will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 81 E. North Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Roxanne's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roxanne's memory to a high-need public school through DonorsChoose.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019