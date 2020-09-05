Roy C. Petro, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Jack Petro and Isabel (Matthews) Sersen. Roy was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was employed at the Morning Call for most of his life. Roy was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He enjoyed watching golf and college basketball and he liked to play poker and blackjack. Roy was well liked by all who knew him.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his many cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Roy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.ca
ntelmifuneralhome,com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Notre Dame High School, 3417 Church Road, Easton, PA 18045.