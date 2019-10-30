|
Roy E. Aber, Sr, 84, of Allentown, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Jessie (Tate) Aber to whom he was married 59 years last April 17. Born October 8, 1935 in Sussex, NJ, Roy was the son of the late Elizabeth (Roy) and Abraham Lincoln Aber. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Roy was employed as a Regional Agronomist for the former Agway Inc. He was member of the Kittatinny Lodge #164, F. &A.M. and the Lehigh Valley Woodturners. Roy was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, sons, Roy E. Aber, Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Rixeyville, VA, Scott D. Aber and his wife, Tyesha of Fayetteville NC, Jeffrey A. Aber and his wife, Michelle of Bear DE, Christopher T. Aber and his wife, Elaine of Richlandtown, PA; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s and/or Toys for Tots, and/ or Paralyzed Veterans c/o of the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019