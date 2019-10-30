Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Roy Aber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Aber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Aber Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Aber Sr. Obituary
Roy E. Aber, Sr, 84, of Allentown, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Jessie (Tate) Aber to whom he was married 59 years last April 17. Born October 8, 1935 in Sussex, NJ, Roy was the son of the late Elizabeth (Roy) and Abraham Lincoln Aber. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Roy was employed as a Regional Agronomist for the former Agway Inc. He was member of the Kittatinny Lodge #164, F. &A.M. and the Lehigh Valley Woodturners. Roy was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, sons, Roy E. Aber, Jr. and his wife, Wendy of Rixeyville, VA, Scott D. Aber and his wife, Tyesha of Fayetteville NC, Jeffrey A. Aber and his wife, Michelle of Bear DE, Christopher T. Aber and his wife, Elaine of Richlandtown, PA; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s and/or Toys for Tots, and/ or Paralyzed Veterans c/o of the funeral home P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now