Roy E. Semprini, 99, of Emmaus, died June 2, 2019 in Lehigh Center. He was the husband of the late Bernadine A. (Matura) Semprini. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and F. Irene (Kratzer) Semprini. Roy was an insurance agent for the former Home Life Insurance Company for many years, retiring in 1982. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the Army during WWII and was a POW. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and the Disabled American Veterans. Roy is survived by his son, Mark T. Semprini and wife Tina of Mohrsville; daughters, Bernadette B. wife of Ray Stimmel of Emmaus and Collette C. Bailey of Hummelstown; grandchildren, Davida, Jason, and Adam; 4 great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on Fri., June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.