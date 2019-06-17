Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Roy E. Trone, 82, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Markie F. (Snyder) Trone. Born in Freemansburg, Northampton County, July 23, 1936, Roy was the son of the late Roy R. Trone and Jessica N. (Ruth) Beaber. He was employed as a truck driver for National Van Lines for 16 years before retiring in 2003. Prior to that, he was a sales representative at the former Mueller Chevrolet in Slatington for 25 years.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Markie; children, Dwayne E. Trone and his wife, Cynthia of Cocoa, FL, Amy L. Trone and her husband, Daniel A. Henritzy of Slatington, Shawn E. Trone and his wife, Caramia of Danielsville, Heather E. Woll and her husband, Kyle of Laureldale; siblings, Elaine, Darlene, Harry, Marlene and Ruthann; grandchildren, Dustin, EmmaLee, Jacob and Hunter; great granddaughter, Onna; beloved canine, Chester; predeceased by a sister, Helen, a brother, Henry and a granddaughter, Jennifer.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on June 17, 2019
