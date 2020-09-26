Roy H. Applegate, 96, of Bethlehem, entered the nearer presence of the lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 while in the care of Saucon Valley Manor surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Voytko) Applegate. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Stanley and Margaret (Vogel) Applegate. Roy honorably served his country in the United States Army Artillery 85th Division, during WWII, where he met his brother Robert Applegate on the front-lines. He was employed as a Watchman for the Reading Railroad for 20 years and later worked for the Bethlehem Area School District as the head custodian at Buchanan Elementary School and Freedom High School until retiring. Roy was an active member of Central Assembly of God Church, Bethlehem where he was part of the Praise and Worship Music group. He played at the Hotel Bethlehem and in many area musical groups and bands as well as appearing on the Sally Star Show and Dick Clark Band Stand.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his sons Roy R. Applegate and his wife Rosemary of Bethlehem, the late Edward Applegate and his wife Sally; Garry L. Applegate of New Hampshire and David A. Applegate and his wife Eileen of Bethlehem; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Applegate and Gilbert Applegate, and sisters, Kathleen Skoutelas and Alice Beahm.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Assembly of God Church, 1300 Eaton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018.