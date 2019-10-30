|
|
Roy R. Hoch, Jr., 90, of Cherryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Alma P. (Oplinger) Hoch. Born July 20, 1929 in Bath, he was the son of the late Roy R., Sr. and Florence (Graver) Hoch. Roy worked for the former Atlas Cement Co. and the former Laid Law School Bus. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Bath. Roy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed taking many trips in his camper. Survivors: his children, Raymond and wife, Linda, Thomas, Sally Hoffman, Susan Keschl and Shari Hoppes and husband, Rod; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Roy was predeceased by his son-in-law, Louis Keschl, and sisters, Marian Beers, Eleanor Miller and Betty Srogi. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in loving memory of Roy.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019