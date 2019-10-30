Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Roy Hoch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy R. Hoch Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy R. Hoch Jr. Obituary
Roy R. Hoch, Jr., 90, of Cherryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Alma P. (Oplinger) Hoch. Born July 20, 1929 in Bath, he was the son of the late Roy R., Sr. and Florence (Graver) Hoch. Roy worked for the former Atlas Cement Co. and the former Laid Law School Bus. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Bath. Roy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed taking many trips in his camper. Survivors: his children, Raymond and wife, Linda, Thomas, Sally Hoffman, Susan Keschl and Shari Hoppes and husband, Rod; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Roy was predeceased by his son-in-law, Louis Keschl, and sisters, Marian Beers, Eleanor Miller and Betty Srogi. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in loving memory of Roy.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now