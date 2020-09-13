1/1
Roy S. SeKoch
Roy S SeKoch, 69 of Sun City West, AZ passed away at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a six year fight with cancer. Roy lived his life believing in the 3 F's: Family, Friends, and Football and in each of these, Roy made a tremendous impact.

Roy was born in Allentown, PA to the late John P and Mary (Domit) SeKoch. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Donna (Martin) SeKoch. Roy was an amazing father to three children: Joshua (Amy) SeKoch, Shawna (Jason) Laub, and Lindsay (Matt) Austin. "Gid-Gid" cherished every minute with his six grandchildren: Avery, Quinn, Jude, Kennedy, Abram, and Sloane. He also leaves behind a sister, Doris Nowlin.

Roy was a 1968 graduate of Dieruff High School where his love of football began. His four decade career in football started with the DYC/Allentown A's, Central Catholic & Dieruff HS. Coach Roy ended his coaching career at Valley Vista HS in AZ, alongside his son. His players will always remember his famous phrase, "Show up with a nasty attitude and a chip on your shoulder."

In 2000, Roy and his family relocated to AZ where he started a successful insurance business. He loved being a Gid-Gid, sending photos of himself swimming in winter to his friends freezing back east, driving up to Vegas, and drinking wine while listening to good music on his patio. His laugh, silly nicknames for everyone, and generous, welcoming spirit will be greatly missed. His lifelong friends will miss their riotous traveling companion.

Roy had a very strong opinion of the 2020 election and his family agrees the best way to honor his memory would be by casting a vote for Biden/Harris in November.

A celebration of life will be held next summer at his favorite spot on Long Beach Island. As Roy so often reminded his players, there are no bad days on the field, it's "just another day at the beach, baby!"

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
NORMAN E KROBATH
Friend
September 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sharon Ogrydziak
Classmate
September 12, 2020
Within the past year or two, I reconnected with Roy after a long period of time. It didn’t take long for him to make me laugh. On FB someone would mention a club or bar in the Allentown area. Roy would chime in, “I got thrown out of that place.” That was his response to almost all of the posts about bars. Roy and I had the same taste in music. He would post an old song and memories would come rushing back as I listened. I will miss his sense of humor and his words of wisdom and advice during some difficult times. Rest well my friend. You have earned it.
Frank Lindemuth
Classmate
September 11, 2020
I have very fond memories of Roy , my cousins, and the 6th Ward...
May God Rest Your Soul Skooter...
Sheriff Joe Hanna
Friend
September 10, 2020
I surely miss Roy's politics and his music on facebook. The last thing I sent him was "The protests are the same as the 60's but our music was better." In his memory, I will vote for Biden/Harris. You got it.
Pat Rizzotto
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Bryan Alsobrooks
