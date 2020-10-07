1/1
Roy S. Slekovac
1927 - 2020
Roy Steve Slekovac of Coopersburg, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 29, 2020. Born May 24, 1927, he was the son of the late Helen (Virges) and Steve Slekovac of Bethlehem. He was married to his beloved wife Doris (Musgnung) Slekovac until her passing on their 67th wedding anniversary in 2017.

Roy attended Liberty High School and Bethlehem Business School before joining the service. He worked at Bethlehem Steel and Getty Oil. Roy loved being a part-time farmer, traveling with his wife and coaching his grandson Eric, on how to be a railroad engineer.

He was a member of Faith United Church of Center Valley and the PA Jazz Society.

He is survived by his son Roy L. (wife Mardie), grandson Eric (wife Christi), great grandson Gavin, his sister Eleanor Moyer, nephews Allan and Bob Moyer and numerous nephews and nieces.

All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rodale Institute, 611 Siegfriedale Rd. Kutztown, PA 19530.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
