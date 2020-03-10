|
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Shepherd's Room at St. John's Lutheran Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Shepherd's Room at St. John's Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John's Lutheran Church
Roy T. Kapanka
1933 - 2020
Roy T. Kapanka, 86, of Bushkill Twp., Nazareth, entered into eternal life peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Roy and his wife, Nancy (Magditch) Kapanka, celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary last August. Roy had previously been married to MaryLou Matthews, from MI, the mother of his seven children. Born in Port Huron, Michigan, July 8, 1933, Roy was the youngest son of the late Hugo and Iva (Bascom) Kapanka. Roy graduated from Port Huron High School, MI, in 1951, where he was Senior Class President. Roy attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and was a member of the Big Blue football team. He was a Navy veteran, serving a 4-year tour of duty at Gross Isle Naval Base, MI. Roy was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Nazareth. He was also a Mennonite Pastor at Bristol Mennonite Church during the mid 70's. Roy's working years were spent with careers in banking and credit management, beginning with Michigan National Bank, then with Mueller Brass in MI and in PA. He later worked as a credit manager at Penn Dixie Cement, of Bath. Roy became Senior Vice President of commercial lending at Nazareth National Bank, then became credit manager and controller at Fabral Inc., of Lancaster. Roy retired in 1989 after an 8-year commute between Nazareth and Lancaster. He then took the position of credit manager at People's Coal & Supply, of Stockertown. Retirement for Roy was as busy as his working years, with one project after another going at all times in his extensive home workshop. Roy and his wife Nancy were partners in Homestead Kennels, adjacent to their home in Bushkill Twp., since 1982. Roy took much pride in keeping the grounds looking as nice as a country club. There were not many days when Roy could not be seen on one of his John Deere tractors. As a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, for more than 40 years, Roy had a passion for cars, especially antique cars; he loved older Mustangs. He also enjoyed taking his '29 Model T Ford out around town, as well as driving in many local parades. A lifelong gun enthusiast and NRA member, Roy shared his love for small game hunting and target shooting with many of his sons, grandsons and even a daughter or two. One of Roy's most memorable times was his opportunity to go skeet shooting during a trip to Scotland. Roy and Nancy loved to travel, both in and outside of the U.S. Roy bragged that he had been in every state except Hawaii and Alaska, until Nancy surprised Roy with those two trips. Roy also enjoyed dressing as Santa Claus each Christmas for more than 50 years, owning some of the finest Santa suits to make sure he looked like the "real Santa" when visiting nursing homes, churches and families. His collection of 1,000 Christmas ornaments made the annual family tree breathtaking. Roy loved playing cards, Sudoku, snorkeling in Bermuda, Frank Sinatra, pocket watches, lemon meringue pie, date-filled oatmeal cookies, and bologna and pickle sandwiches. He loved to show kids of all ages his extensive train layout. He looked forward to the annual Michigan – Ohio State football game, and was also a big Penn State, Phillies and Nazareth Wrestling fan. Roy really loved telling family stories to all the grandchildren. In addition to his wife Nancy, Roy is survived by sons, Stephen Kapanka and his wife Diane, of CA, Kevin Kapanka and his wife Sheryl, of OH, Jack Kapanka and his wife Kandy, of TN, Michael Bartron and his wife Susan, of CT, Jeffrey Bartron and his wife Audrey, of Coopersburg, PA; daughters, Laura Wright and her husband Jeff, of NJ, Heidi Ahnert and her husband Toby, of Mainheim, PA, Beth Rohrbach and her husband Allen, of Shoemakersville, PA, Amy Faust and her husband Dan, of Kempton, PA. Roy delighted in his 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way! Roy was pre-deceased by his sister, Betty and brothers, Don, Jack and Robert. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Shepherd's Room at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA 18064. A Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, of Nazareth. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to The Vision of Eagles, P.O. Box 231, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020