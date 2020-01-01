|
Roy W. Hahn. 97 years, formerly of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley. He was married to Anna V. (Hamm) Hahn for 72 years in August of 2017, shortly before she passed away. Born in Lehigh County, he was a son of the late Edgar C. and Ruth (Betz) Hahn. Roy owned and operated the former Parkland Lawnmower Service in Orefield from 1958 to 1984. After that he worked for Hahn Mower Services in Allentown until 1997. Roy was a Scout Leader with Boy Scout Troop 60 in Orefield for many years. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield where he served on Church Council, sang on the choir for many years, and served on the Building Committee for the 1964 addition to the Church. Roy honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.
Survivors: sons, Dale and wife Phyllis of Allentown, Larry and wife Donna of Orefield, Glenn and wife Karen of Schnecksville, and Gene and wife Althea of Allentown; daughter, Diane, wife of Kermit Ruff of Lehighton, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Church. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 18069.
