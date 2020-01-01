Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jordan Lutheran Church
5103 Snowdrift Rd.
Orefield, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Jordan Lutheran Church
5103 Snowdrift Rd.
Orefield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy William Hahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy William Hahn Obituary
Roy W. Hahn. 97 years, formerly of Schnecksville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley. He was married to Anna V. (Hamm) Hahn for 72 years in August of 2017, shortly before she passed away. Born in Lehigh County, he was a son of the late Edgar C. and Ruth (Betz) Hahn. Roy owned and operated the former Parkland Lawnmower Service in Orefield from 1958 to 1984. After that he worked for Hahn Mower Services in Allentown until 1997. Roy was a Scout Leader with Boy Scout Troop 60 in Orefield for many years. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield where he served on Church Council, sang on the choir for many years, and served on the Building Committee for the 1964 addition to the Church. Roy honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.

Survivors: sons, Dale and wife Phyllis of Allentown, Larry and wife Donna of Orefield, Glenn and wife Karen of Schnecksville, and Gene and wife Althea of Allentown; daughter, Diane, wife of Kermit Ruff of Lehighton, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Church. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 18069.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now