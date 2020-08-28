1/1
Royce Harvey Stull
1940 - 2020
Royce Harvey Stull, 79, of Philadelphia, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem on September 26, 1940 to the late Archie and Helen (Mills) Stull. Royce served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a personnelmen chief for the United States Navy. One of Royce's greatest pleasures was when he could spend time with his family.

SURVIVORS Sister: Veronica G. Stull of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Royce is predeceased by his brothers: Gordon, Archie and Arthur; sisters: Phyllis L. Cortright, Katherine Talijan and Dolores Stull.

SERVICE Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 N. New St., Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choosing.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
August 27, 2020
USN Veteran
August 27, 2020
Royce will always be loved and missed. I know how close you and Rick were and you were always so kind and good to us. May God give you peace and joy as you now spend time with all your. loved ones in heaven. Love, Sue Talijan
Suzanne Talijan
Family
