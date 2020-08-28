Royce Harvey Stull, 79, of Philadelphia, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem on September 26, 1940 to the late Archie and Helen (Mills) Stull. Royce served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a personnelmen chief for the United States Navy. One of Royce's greatest pleasures was when he could spend time with his family.
SURVIVORS Sister: Veronica G. Stull of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Royce is predeceased by his brothers: Gordon, Archie and Arthur; sisters: Phyllis L. Cortright, Katherine Talijan and Dolores Stull.
SERVICE Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 N. New St., Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choosing.