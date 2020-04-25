Ruben J. Rodriguez, 83 of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice, Allentown. Born June 18, 1936 in Santiago, Cuba, he was the son of the late Jose Rodriguez Garcia and the late Dolores (Llull) Montoya. He was the husband of Zuzel Celeste (Herrera) Rodriguez, together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past February 14, 2020. Ruben was a salesman for Mack Trucks, Allentown and Ryder Trucking, Coopersburg before retiring in 1994. He enjoyed playing the game of golf. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Reuben Rodriguez of Northampton, daughter, Jeanette M. wife of Scott Marakovits of Northampton, and grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Nicholas, Megan, and Jacob. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.