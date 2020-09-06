Ruby Mae Schantz, 89, of Pompano Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Woodlands at John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, FL. Born in Allentown, PA, Ruby was a daughter of the late Howard and Neda (Schuler) Schantz. Ruby worked as Registered Nurse for many years in Miami, FL. Ruby is survived by her nephew, David W., husband of Katherine A. (Danner) Schantz, Alburtis; sister-in-law, Joyce A. (Hobert) Schantz, widow of predeceased brother, Burd W. Schantz, Longswamp Township; great-nephews and niece, Matthew D., husband of Rochelle R. (Goins) Schantz, Nathan D., Schantz and Megan E. (Schantz), wife of Jeffrey Ruth; and their families. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, PA. A graveside funeral service to celebrate Ruby's life and burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. in St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg, PA, with Rev. Arthur L. Hahn officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.