Ruby P. Morgan, 100, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Holy Family Manor. She was the loving wife of the late John J. Morgan. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Schoeneberger) Rogers. Ruby worked as a buyer for Orr's Department Store. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the casino in Atlantic City and in Bethlehem. Ruby is survived by her son, Gary Morgan of Bethlehem. Ruby was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet L. Repasch. There will be a viewing from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at Holy Family Manor Chapel, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring Street, Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020