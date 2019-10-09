|
|
Ruddy R. Hechler, 77, passed away October 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Joann (Lentz) Hechler and they celebrated 26 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Raymond P. and Pauline (Fetherolf) Hechler. Ruddy served in the U.S. Army. He earned his Associate's Degree from Allentown Business School and he was a supervisor at PPL for many years until retiring. He loved fishing and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Survivors: Wife; Son, Michael Guth; Granddaughter, Sarah Guth.
Services: 10:30 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Friday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. The family kindly requests that all who attend the services dress casually and wear your favorite sports shirt. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019