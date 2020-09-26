Rudolf A. von Watzdorf, 77, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's. He is the husband of Annette M. (Luedemann) von Watzdorf. Rudolf was born in Kreuzburg, Germany on July 10, 1943 to the late Leo R. and Marie-Therese (von Wiedebach-Nostitz) von Watzdorf. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The Department of Army presented the following medals, Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, The Purple Heart, Air Medal, Air Medal with 13 Oak Leaf Clusters and National Defense Service Medal. Rudolf retired as Vice-President of the former Chase Manhattan Bank now JPMorgan Bank after 35 years in 2000. He was a Knight of the Order of St. John.
SURVIVORS: In addition of his loving wife of 54 years; daughters: Beatrix M. von Watzdorf, wife of Brian Grzelkowski of Durham, Isabelle E. von Watzdorf, wife of David A. Forestier-Walker of London, England, Alexandra L. von Watzdorf wife of Jonathan D. Berry of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; grandsons: Leo A. Grzelkowski and Aiden A. Berry.
SERVICE: Private and at the convenience of the family.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warrior Project
– P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.