On Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, Rudolph C. Schweizer, PhD, passed away. He died at peace with the world and surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Constant Byrne, and his two sons, Stephen and Michael. May his life be forever remembered. Born in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Dr. Donald C. and Jean (Earnhart) Schweizer. Rudolph was an engineer with Bell Labs for many years. He received his Bachelor's Degree and Doctorate from Duke University.
Survivors: In addition to his Loving Wife and Sons, he is also survived by a Sister, Trudi Schweizer.
Services: Private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Duke University, Dept. of Physics, 120 Science Dr., Durham, NC 27708 or to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020