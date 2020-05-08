Rudolph F. Pflugler
1921 - 2020
Rudolph F. Pflugler, 98, formerly of Moore Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at The Gardens for Memory Care, of Easton. He is the husband of the late Mary (Pehr) Pflugler, who passed away on August 7, 2013. He was born on December 26, 1921 in Upper Nazareth Twp. He is the son of the late John and Hedwig (Yost) Pflugler. Rudolph proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a truck driver for Lone Star Cement and retired in 1985 after serving 43 years. Rudolph loved working in his garage, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and tending to his fruit trees. He is deeply missed by sons, Thomas Pflugler and wife Ann Marie, of North Catasauqua, Gary Pflugler and wife Elizabeth, of Emmaus; son-in-law, Ralph Gerhab, of Nazareth; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ochlak and husband Eric, Scott Pflugler, Cristie Lazart and husband Michael, Dan Gerhab and wife Heejae; great-grandchildren, Noah and Mika Gerhab, and Maya Lazart; sister, Marian Adams, of California. He was pre-deceased by daughter, Diane Gerhab; brothers, Louis, Leopold, William and John Pflugler; sisters, Theresa Smith, Pauline Polles, Frances Deutsch, Hermina Arnold, Hedwig Bessenhoffer. Due to the current health restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, and burial at Holy Family Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rudolph's memory to "Holy Family Church" and mailed to: 23 Forest Drive, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Holy Family Church
Burial
Holy Family Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 8, 2020
sorry for your loss tom and family--remember talking to your dad at liz and eric's house years back--the ochlaks
george ochlak
Family
May 8, 2020
Tom sorry for the loss of your father. Our prayers and sympathy. May he rest in peace.
James Ferenchak
Friend
May 8, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Susan Biron
May 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
May 7, 2020
TOM AND FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. '67
