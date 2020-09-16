1/
Rudolph Gosztonyi Jr.
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Rudolph Gosztonyi, Jr., 98, formerly of Holland Twp., NJ passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, PA.

He was born November 28, 1921 in Fountain Hill, PA a son of the late Rudolph and Olga Payer Gosztonyi, Sr.

Dr. Gosztonyi was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. He earned a chemical engineering degree from Lehigh University and his medical degree from Jefferson Medical School, Philadelphia. During and right after his medical training, he served in the U.S. Army, ending his career with the rank of Captain. He worked as a general practitioner in Bethlehem until 1965 and then was employed by the Ingersoll Rand Corp. in industrial medicine. He also served as Chief Medical Director for various other companies including Tenneco Chemical and Johnson & Johnson. He enjoyed all Bethlehem High School (Liberty) sports, was an avid Yankees fan and was actively involved with Lehigh wrestling.

He is survived by four sons, Jay (Joann), Rudolph III "Dray" (Lisa), Gary (Cathy) and Kevin; grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Aubrey, Adrienne, Amy, Alison and Kara; 13 great grandchildren and one sister, Olga Burbridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, who died in 2016 and his daughter, Adrienne Blackmon.

Graveside services in the Riegelsville Union Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements by the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert W Snyder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved