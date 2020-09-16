Dr. Rudolph Gosztonyi, Jr., 98, formerly of Holland Twp., NJ passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, PA.



He was born November 28, 1921 in Fountain Hill, PA a son of the late Rudolph and Olga Payer Gosztonyi, Sr.



Dr. Gosztonyi was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. He earned a chemical engineering degree from Lehigh University and his medical degree from Jefferson Medical School, Philadelphia. During and right after his medical training, he served in the U.S. Army, ending his career with the rank of Captain. He worked as a general practitioner in Bethlehem until 1965 and then was employed by the Ingersoll Rand Corp. in industrial medicine. He also served as Chief Medical Director for various other companies including Tenneco Chemical and Johnson & Johnson. He enjoyed all Bethlehem High School (Liberty) sports, was an avid Yankees fan and was actively involved with Lehigh wrestling.



He is survived by four sons, Jay (Joann), Rudolph III "Dray" (Lisa), Gary (Cathy) and Kevin; grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Aubrey, Adrienne, Amy, Alison and Kara; 13 great grandchildren and one sister, Olga Burbridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, who died in 2016 and his daughter, Adrienne Blackmon.



Graveside services in the Riegelsville Union Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements by the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville, PA.



