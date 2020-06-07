Rudolph H. "Rudy" Deutsch died June 3 at Kirkland Village from the coronavirus. He was 91. He was born to the late Ernest and Amelia (Weber) Deutsch in Allentown. Rudy was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and served in the US Army in Headquarters Military Government in Korea and Japan. He went on to graduate from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy in Pittsburgh where he met and married the former Evaline Neubauer. They were married for 67 years. Rudy worked in sales for the Upjohn Company for 37 years and as a pharmacist for Koehler's Pharmacy in Nazareth. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church in Palmer Township. He was an active volunteer as a lector and altar server, and he started the church's blood donation program for Miller-Keystone Blood Center. Rudy also was a member of Safety First Volunteer Fire Co. in West Easton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Michael (Carol) of Westminster, MD, James (Patti) of Bethlehem, Richard (Michelle) of Easton, Susan Leeson (William) of Bethlehem, Steven (Susan) of Yardley, daughter-in-law, Becky of Gibsonia, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Rudy was predeceased by son, Thomas and brothers, Ernie and Frank.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Services will be private due to covid related restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jane's Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18042 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Michael (Carol) of Westminster, MD, James (Patti) of Bethlehem, Richard (Michelle) of Easton, Susan Leeson (William) of Bethlehem, Steven (Susan) of Yardley, daughter-in-law, Becky of Gibsonia, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Rudy was predeceased by son, Thomas and brothers, Ernie and Frank.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Services will be private due to covid related restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jane's Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18042 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.