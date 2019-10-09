|
|
Rudy Raymond Mayo, 92 years, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Miriam (Tooty Schropp) Mayo who died in 2014. Born in Allentown on July 29, 1927, he was the son of Rocco and Lena Mazzocchetti.
Rudy served honorably in the Merchant Marines before marrying and moving to Catasauqua where he lived for the past 65 years. He was employed at the Bethlehem Steel for 40 years and also worked at Mayo Motors for many years. Rudy was affectionately known as "Coach Rudy" for coaching youth baseball for over 50 years in Catasauqua where he was recognized for his long service by having a field named for him in 2008. In 2011 he was the recipient of the Lehigh Valley Hall of Fame award He also coached future baseball major leaguers, Pat Kelly and Anthony Recker. An avid sports fan, he could be seen at many local high school games with his wife Tooty. Rudy was a faithful Penn State football fan, attending countless games over the years. He was known as "Papa Rudy" to his great-grandchildren who loved his frequent visits.
He is survived by two sons, Donald and his wife Judy (Spearko) of Hillsborough, NC and Gary and his wife Donell (Lapsansky) of New Tripoli; his brothers William Mayo and his wife Patricia and Theodore Mayo and his wife Sylvia; sister Edith Long; three grandsons, Michael and his wife Aileen of Watertown, MA; Joseph Patrick and his wife Amanda of Durham, NC; and Zachary and his wife Ashley of Dover, PA; four great-grandchildren and a number of nephews and nieces. Rudy was preceded in death by brother Henry Mayo and sister Marjorie Callan.
There will be a Memorial service at 3pm Friday October 11th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua. Calling hours will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rudy can be made to the Catasauqua Youth Athletic Association, P.O. Box 65, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019