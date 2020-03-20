|
Russel L. Long, 88, formerly of Kempton, died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Heritage Spring Memory Care in Lewisburg, PA. He was the husband of Louise (Hall) Long since 1951. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Elwood L. and Annie I. (Hartman) Long. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Russel was a farmer since 1966 and a truck driver for contractors to the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2009. He worked for the Fuller Company (Trailer Engineering) until 1970.
Survivors: Wife, Louise; Children, daughters, Bonita "Bonnie" Conrad and her husband Norman, Merrie Long-Eberhart and her husband Richard; son, Jonnie Long; Sister, Shirley (Long) Weidner; 5 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth E. Long.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus PA.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Frieden's Church Stony Run, 9727 Red Road, Kempton, PA 19529.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020