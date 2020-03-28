|
Russell B. Puschak, MD, 90 passed away peacefully at home in Macungie on March 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ann (Wulchak) Puschak.
He was born in Coaldale, PA and was the son of the late Wash and Mary (Polansky) Puschak. He attended Penn State University, Bucknell University and Hahnemann Medical College. After medical school he served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return, he completed his pediatric residencies at Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was Chief Resident. Dr. Puschak devoted more than 43 years to the care of children. In 1972 he opened his pediatric practice in Allentown where he became an integral part of the medical community. He had a distinguished career as second chairman of the Lehigh Valley's largest pediatric department at the Allentown Hospital from 1975-1990. During this time he was influential in the development of the Neonatal Unit for the Allentown Hospital which enabled newborns and infants access to neonatologists and the latest technology within the Lehigh Valley. This eliminated the need to transport critical patients to Philadelphia for care. Dr. Puschak was instrumental in passing the first Child Safety Seat Law in PA (1985) working tirelessly with Gov. Dick Thornburgh. He served as Chairman of the Dept. of Pediatrics at Allentown Hospital from 1976-1993, Chairman of the PA State Chapter of American Pediatrics from 1976-1978 and President of the Pediatric Society of Northeast PA from 1980-1984. Dr. Puschak volunteered his time as a pediatrician on Make-A-Wish Flights for children as well as the Police and Firemen's Clinic in Philadelphia. He was an avid tennis player and skier; in his later years he enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He was devoted to his work and will be greatly missed by many. Among his joys were gardening, genealogy and spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family. He has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown since 1971 where he enjoyed his faith, friends and fellowship.
Survivors: He leaves behind his son, Thomas B. Puschak, DMD and his wife Carol of Lexington, MA, his two daughters, Susan Schneider, wife of Thomas A. Schneider, III, M.D. of St. Louis, MO and Anne-Marie Fuchs, wife of H. Peter Fuchs of Concord, MA, his eight grandchildren, Erin, Natalie, Jeffrey, Sydney, Trey, Alex, Rose-Marie, Isabelle. Brother Paul Puschak and wife Elaine of Acton MA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Lehigh Valley Health Network, "In-Patient Child Life Fund", P O Box 1883, Allentown PA 18105 or First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, ATTN: "Children's Fellowship", 3231 Tilghman Street, Allentown PA 18104.
Services: Internment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral, Allentown 610-432-8522. A Memorial Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at a later date. Following CDC Guidelines
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020