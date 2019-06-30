Morning Call Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Russell C. Kibler III


1959 - 2019
Russell C. Kibler III Obituary
Russell C. Kibler, III, 59 of Walnutport, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twsp. Born December 7, 1959 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell C. Jr., and Lucy A. (Hrycyszyn) Kibler. Russ was employed by Alpo. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, and stock car racing.

He is survived by brothers: Ryan M. Kibler and wife Whitney of WV, Jason Kibler and companion Melissa Kistler of Slatington; sisters: Lori A. Serfass and fiancé Joe Madar of New Tripoli, Lisa M. and husband Craig Remaley of Slatington; Niece & Nephews: Ann, Luke, Gabe, Emerson & Joey; Great Aunt: Anna Winglovitz.

A funeral service will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harding Funeral, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. A calling hour will held from 5 to 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Russell's name to Crusade for Hope, c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
