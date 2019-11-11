|
Russell Hoysan, Sr., 87, of Bethlehem, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Phoebe Health Center. He was born in Allentown, son of the late John and Mary (Salak) Hoysan. Russell is survived by his devoted wife, Olga (Beleykanich) Hoysan.
Russell proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and later with the National Guard. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel where he worked as an electrician. After retirement, Russell worked as a courier for Quest Diagnostics. Russell was a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and his garage.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Olga; children, Russell Hoysan, Jr. and his wife, Michele; Deborah Hoysan and her husband, Salvatore Nicrone; John Hoysan and his wife, Michelle; and Maryanne Gross and her husband, Billy-Joe; grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda, Cody, Ryan, and Jenna and great grandchildren, Liam and Caleb. Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Walter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1826 Kenmore Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. immediately followed by Office of Christian Burial in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Josaphat Cemetery in Hellertown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019