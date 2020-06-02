Russell Lee Barkman
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Lee Barkman, 49, of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home. Born on February 9, 1971 in Somerset, PA, he was a son of Sally (Eisler) Barkman of Bath and the late Wayne Barkman. Russell was the proprietor of Edgewater Bulk Transport in Walnutport since 1989. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath. Survivors: In addition to his mother, Russell is survived by his brother, Jonathan, and nephew, Devin Barkman. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath in loving memory of Russell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. A man with a big heart and a great guy. RIP my friend.
Wanda Rehrig
Friend
June 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Russ, you will be missed.
Pat & Andrea, Austin Krajcic
Friend
June 1, 2020
We are really going to miss Russel and his kindness. We will never forget all the things he had done for many people and for us. Jerry &Rochellle Montanari
Jerry&Rochelle Montanari
Friend
June 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeff&Kathy Buffington
Friend
June 1, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Sally, Jon and Devin.
Russ was a good soul- funny and kind. This world has lost one of the good guys.
The Drexler Family
June 1, 2020
RIP Russ you were a good Man
William long
Friend
June 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to Russ family, and friends. He was such a generous soul, A quirky funny guy, and will be missed. Thanks for inviting me to your many get togethers, it was always appreciated .. Rest easy Rusty..
Jim Caleca
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved