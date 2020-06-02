Russell Lee Barkman, 49, of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home. Born on February 9, 1971 in Somerset, PA, he was a son of Sally (Eisler) Barkman of Bath and the late Wayne Barkman. Russell was the proprietor of Edgewater Bulk Transport in Walnutport since 1989. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath. Survivors: In addition to his mother, Russell is survived by his brother, Jonathan, and nephew, Devin Barkman. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath in loving memory of Russell.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.