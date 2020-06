Russell Lee Barkman, 49, of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his home. Born on February 9, 1971 in Somerset, PA, he was a son of Sally (Eisler) Barkman of Bath and the late Wayne Barkman. Russell was the proprietor of Edgewater Bulk Transport in Walnutport since 1989. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath. Survivors: In addition to his mother, Russell is survived by his brother, Jonathan, and nephew, Devin Barkman. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. John's Lutheran Church, Bath in loving memory of Russell.