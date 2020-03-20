|
Russell Salak, 81, of Bethlehem, PA died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. Born October 10, 1938 in St. Claire, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Zuramske) Salak. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline, who passed in 1999.
Russell proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was the owner and operator of Joe's Tavern in Bethlehem. Together with his father Joseph, he ran the business until taking ownership in 1978 to the present. Russ was the heart and soul of Joe's Tavern, committed to carrying on his father's legacy of a family-owned and operated business. He was honored and blessed to work with a small, but close team of committed employees whom he loved like family.
An avid Yankee and NY Giants fan, he shared his love of sports with his family and friends. He was a naturally-gifted athlete who loved baseball, golf and was a city dart league champion for many years.
He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Russ will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Shelly Ann, Jacqueline Mary and her partner, Colleen Monaghan all of Bethlehem, sister, Deborah Costello, wife of Michael, of Whitehall, PA, and longtime companion, Michele Kennedy with whom he resided. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
Due to recent health concerns services for Russell will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2020