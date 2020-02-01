|
|
Russell T. "Skip" Olsen Jr., 69, of Allentown passed away on January 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Kathryn L. (Kane) Olsen. Born in Troy, New York he was the son of the late Russell T. Sr. and Marion (Ewald) Olsen.
He served his country in the United States Navy. Russ was employed at Hannabery HVAC until his retirement in 2017.
Surviving with his wife Kathy are: Stepson Christopher Emers, Sister Diane Farleigh and husband John; Nieces, Erin Farleigh and her fiancé David Ostrander, Erika Sandt and husband Randy, Nephew William Farleigh and wife Christa, Sister-in-law, Karen Sweeney, Brother-in-law Michael Kane and wife Anne-Marie; 9 great nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs: Molly, Tink & Lucie.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua will be handling arrangements. Services are private.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020