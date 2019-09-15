|
|
Russell Y.T.Chou, 95, passed away peacefully July 16,2019 with his daughter Vivian by his side.
Russell obtained a B.S., M.S. in Metallurgy with a PhD in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University . He then joined US Steel in Monroeville, PA.
In 1958, he met his perfect match, Hedy SH Chou. Newly appointed Professor at Lehigh University (1968) they moved to Bethlehem and raised their family. He had appointments as a visiting consultant in Cambridge, UK, MIT, Stanford, Brown, and others. He was an Adjunct Professor at UC Irvine until he was 90.
Author/co-authoring around 100 research papers, he obtained many awards as well as a US Patent for his work. In 1995, Lehigh appointed him the New Century Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor Emeritus. He was known for his humor, knowledge,, and love for his family.
He is predeceased by his wife Hedy (2013). He is survived by his sister Yi Jing, daughter Vivian (Eric) Wilson, son Kenneth (Jing), grandsons Brian and Kevin, granddaughters Kelly, Kaitlen, and Khloe.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at the Tower Room, Mountaintop, Lehigh University, Sept. 28, 2019 1-4 PM.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019