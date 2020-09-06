Ruth A. Entler, 88, of Fellowship Community in Whitehall, went home to see her Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was preceded by her husband Robert J. Entler, Sr., granddaughter Jennifer Entler, parents William and Christine (Ruppert) Kratzer, sisters May, Eleanor and Pearl.



A devoted Christian, she loved Jesus with all her heart. Ruth was a member of Ebenezer Bible Fellowship in Bethlehem Township. She was a Sunday and Bible School teacher, assisted her husband with a chalk drawing and puppet gospel ministry. Always wanting to be a nurse, Ruth returned to school after her children were raised. She received her LPN from LCCC and worked at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center until she retired.



Survivors: Family members include her brother William Kratzer and sister Violet Mallict. Ruth was a loving mother to Louise Dillensnyder of Emmaus, Ruth Bialobrzeski and her husband Frank of Bethlehem Township and Robert J. Entler, Jr. and his wife Evelyne of Temple. Grandchildren include Cori (Tom) White, Lauren (Ben) Kessel, JeAnn (Edward) Leh, Matthew (Leah) Pilconis, Robin (Ken) Gualtieri, Frank (Lea) Bialobrzeski, Kaitlin Bialobrzeski, Alexander (Megan) Bialobrzeski. Great-grandchildren include Enzo, Eli, Zoey, Gibson, Garrett, Braden, and Justin.



Ruth's family would like to give a special thanks to Fellowship Community and Lehigh Valley Hospital for all their wonderful care.



Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Morgenland Eastern Salisbury Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.



Contributions: may be made to Fellowship Community, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052.



