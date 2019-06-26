|
|
Ruth A. Leiby, 91 years, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Sterling R. Leiby. Born in Fogelsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Reba E. (Miller) Rockel. She was a waitress for many years at the former Shankweiler's Hotel in Fogelsville.
Survivors: Daughters, Nanette R. Leiby of Allentown and Faye E. Casciano, husband Mark of Allentown, grandchildren, Paul Richard Lucas and Nora Elise, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Henry W. Rockel and sister Elizabeth M. Wagner.
Services: Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. A Graveside service will take place at 11:15 AM at Fogelsville Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Ste 100, Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019