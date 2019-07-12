Home

Ruth A. McNeal Obituary
Ruth A. McNeal, 67, of East Allen Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the companion of the late Baird F. Haas, Jr., who died in 2012.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Grace (Moll) Martrich. Ruth was a 1970 graduate of Dieruff High School. She worked in the Distribution Center for Hess's Department Store and as HR Administrator for Bon-Ton D.C., totaling 47 years of service. Ruth was a member of Christ United Church of Christ – Schoenersville. She enjoyed baking and candy making.

Survivors: Son, Brian C. McNeal and his wife Kristen of Whitehall; brother, Robert Martrich and his wife Dawn of Emmaus; 3 nephews, Jeremy, Michael and Andrew Martrich.

Services: Private, at Ruth's request. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley, 944 Marcon Blvd., Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
