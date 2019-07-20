Ruth A. Neff, 95, formerly of Danielsville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Leon G. H. Neff. Born in Danielsville on November 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and M. Edna (Berger) Bossard. Ruth was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville, where she taught Primary Sunday School for 40 years, and was also church treasurer for 13 years.



She is survived by sons: Donald H. Neff and wife Charlotte of CT, David L. Neff and wife Marsha of Danielsville, Daniel H. Neff and wife Patricia of Walnutport; Daughter: Doris M. Eckhart of Bowmanstown; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces & nephews. She was pre-deceased by brothers Russell, Nevin, Nathan, Kenneth & Merritt Bossard.



A funeral service will be at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Salem United Methodist, 1067 Blue Mountain Drive, Danielsville PA 18038. Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 P.M. on Monday July 22 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington, and 10 to 11A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment to follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church building fund. Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019