|
|
Ruth A. Schraden, 84, of Emmaus, formerly of South Whitehall Township, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in South Whitehall Township, December 17, 1934, Ruth was daughter of the late Harold C. and Goldie L. (Werley) Schraden. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the former Hubco Ford, the former Lehigh Valley Dairy and the former Shoemaker Garage before retiring. Active in the life of her church, Ruth was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown where she taught Sunday school and sang with the choir for 50 years.
Survivors: Sisters, Betty M. Unger of Allentown, Shirley M. Wieder with whom she resided; four nieces.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Road, Allentown with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. -11:00 am. Wednesday in the church parlor. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019