1/1
Ruth Ann Cincilla
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann Cincilla, 77 of Coplay, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born December 17, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Stalter and Genevieve (O'Mara) Stalter. She was the wife of the late Joseph K. Cincilla, Jr. who passed away in February 2001.

Ruth was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown, who went on to earn her LPN nursing degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing and served in that capacity for over 40 years. She was last employed at Manor Care in Bethlehem, PA from 1981 until retiring in 2009. Ruth was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles and word games. She also loved Country line dancing, bingo, gardening, musicals and plays, going to the beach, and most importantly spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren. In 2001, she was contacted by her biological brother, Thomas Stewart, and learned that she had 12 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed many years as a member of the Stewart family.

Surviving are son, Paul M. Cincilla of Coplay, PA, daughter, Lisa M. Cincilla of Whitehall, PA, sister, Barbara, brothers; Thomas, Jimmy, Joe, and Ritchie, 5 Grandchildren; Lyla, Kayla, Nicole, Joseph and Ray. She was predeceased by son Joseph M. in 2011, sister, Louise Stalter, sisters, Nancy, Cassy, Karen, Patty and brothers Kit, Ray and Bobbie.

A Funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM on Monday September 28, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Yenushosky officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM prior to the services. Future interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.

Contributions: May be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved