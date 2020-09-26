Ruth Ann Cincilla, 77 of Coplay, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born December 17, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Stalter and Genevieve (O'Mara) Stalter. She was the wife of the late Joseph K. Cincilla, Jr. who passed away in February 2001.
Ruth was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown, who went on to earn her LPN nursing degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing and served in that capacity for over 40 years. She was last employed at Manor Care in Bethlehem, PA from 1981 until retiring in 2009. Ruth was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles and word games. She also loved Country line dancing, bingo, gardening, musicals and plays, going to the beach, and most importantly spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren. In 2001, she was contacted by her biological brother, Thomas Stewart, and learned that she had 12 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed many years as a member of the Stewart family.
Surviving are son, Paul M. Cincilla of Coplay, PA, daughter, Lisa M. Cincilla of Whitehall, PA, sister, Barbara, brothers; Thomas, Jimmy, Joe, and Ritchie, 5 Grandchildren; Lyla, Kayla, Nicole, Joseph and Ray. She was predeceased by son Joseph M. in 2011, sister, Louise Stalter, sisters, Nancy, Cassy, Karen, Patty and brothers Kit, Ray and Bobbie.
A Funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM on Monday September 28, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Yenushosky officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM prior to the services. Future interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com